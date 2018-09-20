Listen Live Sports

Athletics 10, Angels 0

September 20, 2018 12:47 am
 
< a min read
Los Angeles Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 Martini lf 5 1 1 0
Yng Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 2 2 0
Trout cf 3 0 0 0 Pinder 3b 1 0 0 0
S.Jhnsn 2b 1 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2
Upton lf 2 0 0 0 Barreto ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Hrmsllo cf 2 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 2 2 1 0
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 Joyce ph-dh 1 1 1 0
F.Arcia pr-dh 1 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 3 1 0 0
J.Marte 1b 3 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 3 2 2 5
Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 Fowler pr-rf 0 0 0 0
Blash rf 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 3 0 2 2
Cowart 2b-ss 3 0 0 0 Semien ss 3 0 0 0
J.Hdson c 3 0 1 0 Lucroy c 2 0 0 1
Bea.Tyl ph-c 1 0 0 0
Totals 31 0 4 0 Totals 33 10 10 10
Los Angeles 000 000 000— 0
Oakland 000 630 10x—10

E_J.Marte (4). LOB_Los Angeles 4, Oakland 5. 2B_Lowrie (37), Piscotty (40). HR_Piscotty (25). SB_Laureano (7). SF_Laureano (2), Lucroy (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Pena L,3-5 4 6 6 6 1 3
Bridwell 1 3 3 3 1 1
Despaigne 2 1 1 0 1 1
McGuire 1 0 0 0 0 3
Oakland
Anderson W,4-5 6 2-3 3 0 0 0 3
Dull 1 0 0 0 0 0
Montas 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Brooks 1 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Despaigne (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Eric Cooper; Third, Marvin Hudson.

T_2:23. A_16,425 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

