Athletics 2, Rays 1, 10 innings,

Oakland Tampa Bay ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 1 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 5 0 2 0 Canha ph-lf 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 Fowler pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 1 1 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowe ph-2b 0 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 3 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0 Semien ss 2 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Totals 32 2 3 2 Totals 33 1 6 1

Oakland 000 100 000 1—2 Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0—1

E_Adames (13). DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_M.Chapman (40), Pham (16). HR_K.Davis (42). CS_M.Smith (11), Kiermaier (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Jackson 5 4 1 1 2 3 Kelley 1 2 0 0 1 2 Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 1 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1 Treinen W,7-2 2 0 0 0 0 0 Tampa Bay Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 4 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 0 Yarbrough 2 2 1 1 1 2 Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Kittredge 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 Schultz L,2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Treinen (Lowe). WP_Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_11,549 (42,735).

