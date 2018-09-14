Listen Live Sports

...

Athletics 2, Rays 1, 10 innings,

September 14, 2018 10:36 pm
 
< a min read
Oakland Tampa Bay
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Martini lf 1 0 0 0 M.Smith rf 5 0 2 0
Canha ph-lf 1 0 0 0 M.Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0
Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Choi dh 4 0 0 0
Fowler pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Pham lf 4 1 1 0
Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 1 1
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 0 Adames ss 3 0 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 Lowe ph-2b 0 0 0 0
K.Davis dh 3 1 1 1 Krmaier cf 4 0 0 0
M.Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0
Pscotty rf 4 0 0 0 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0
Lureano cf 4 0 0 0 Cron ph 1 0 0 0
Semien ss 2 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
Totals 32 2 3 2 Totals 33 1 6 1
Oakland 000 100 000 1—2
Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0—1

E_Adames (13). DP_Tampa Bay 2. LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_M.Chapman (40), Pham (16). HR_K.Davis (42). CS_M.Smith (11), Kiermaier (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Jackson 5 4 1 1 2 3
Kelley 1 2 0 0 1 2
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 1
Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1
Treinen W,7-2 2 0 0 0 0 0
Tampa Bay
Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 4
Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 0
Yarbrough 2 2 1 1 1 2
Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Kittredge 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3
Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0
Schultz L,2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0

HBP_by Treinen (Lowe). WP_Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_11,549 (42,735).

