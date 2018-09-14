Athletics 2, Rays 1

|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|a-Canha ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|b-Joyce ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.199
|1-Fowler pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|c-Pinder ph-lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.278
|Semien ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.258
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.242
|Totals
|32
|2
|3
|2
|2
|10
|Tampa Bay
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Smith rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Duffy 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|Choi dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Pham lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Wendle 2b-ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.293
|Adames ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.263
|d-Lowe ph-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Kiermaier cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Bauers 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.189
|Ciuffo c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.263
|e-Cron ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.249
|Totals
|33
|1
|6
|1
|4
|7
|Oakland
|000
|100
|000
|1—2
|3
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|100
|000
|0—1
|6
|1
a-grounded out for Martini in the 4th. b-reached on error for Canha in the 6th. c-popped out for Fowler in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Adames in the 9th. e-lined out for Ciuffo in the 10th.
1-ran for Joyce in the 6th.
E_Adames (13). LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Chapman (40), Pham (16). HR_Davis (42), off Schultz. RBIs_Davis (111), Olson (74), Wendle (52). CS_Smith (11), Kiermaier (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Piscotty); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames 2, Bauers). RISP_Oakland 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Lowrie, Lucroy.
DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Wendle, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames, Roe).
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson
|5
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|73
|3.17
|Kelley
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.40
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|2.94
|Trivino
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|16
|2.14
|Treinen, W, 7-2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|29
|0.85
|Tampa Bay
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|3.31
|Stanek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.58
|Yarbrough
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|32
|3.79
|Roe
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.66
|Kolarek
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4.08
|Kittredge
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|6.82
|Alvarado
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|21
|2.10
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|3.15
|Schultz, L, 2-1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|17
|3.76
HBP_Treinen (Lowe). WP_Kelley.
Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:05. A_11,549 (42,735).
