Athletics 2, Rays 1

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .291 a-Canha ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 b-Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .199 1-Fowler pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 c-Pinder ph-lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .252 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .281 Lowrie 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Davis dh 3 1 1 1 1 0 .251 Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .242 Piscotty rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .267 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .278 Semien ss 2 0 0 0 1 2 .258 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .242 Totals 32 2 3 2 2 10

Tampa Bay AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Smith rf 5 0 2 0 0 0 .304 Duffy 3b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .296 Choi dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .273 Pham lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .262 Wendle 2b-ss 3 0 1 1 1 1 .293 Adames ss 3 0 1 0 0 2 .263 d-Lowe ph-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Kiermaier cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Bauers 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .189 Ciuffo c 2 0 0 0 1 0 .263 e-Cron ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .249 Totals 33 1 6 1 4 7

Oakland 000 100 000 1—2 3 0 Tampa Bay 000 100 000 0—1 6 1

a-grounded out for Martini in the 4th. b-reached on error for Canha in the 6th. c-popped out for Fowler in the 9th. d-hit by pitch for Adames in the 9th. e-lined out for Ciuffo in the 10th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 6th.

E_Adames (13). LOB_Oakland 2, Tampa Bay 7. 2B_Chapman (40), Pham (16). HR_Davis (42), off Schultz. RBIs_Davis (111), Olson (74), Wendle (52). CS_Smith (11), Kiermaier (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Piscotty); Tampa Bay 3 (Adames 2, Bauers). RISP_Oakland 1 for 3; Tampa Bay 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Kiermaier. GIDP_Lowrie, Lucroy.

DP_Tampa Bay 2 (Duffy, Wendle, Bauers), (Bauers, Adames, Roe).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson 5 4 1 1 2 3 73 3.17 Kelley 1 2 0 0 1 2 17 2.40 Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 1 6 2.94 Trivino 1 0 0 0 1 1 16 2.14 Treinen, W, 7-2 2 0 0 0 0 0 29 0.85 Tampa Bay IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo 2 0 0 0 0 4 29 3.31 Stanek 1 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.58 Yarbrough 2 2 1 1 1 2 32 3.79 Roe 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 15 3.66 Kolarek 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 4.08 Kittredge 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 3 6.82 Alvarado 1 0 0 0 0 3 21 2.10 Romo 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.15 Schultz, L, 2-1 1 1 1 1 0 0 17 3.76

HBP_Treinen (Lowe). WP_Kelley.

Umpires_Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:05. A_11,549 (42,735).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.