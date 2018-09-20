Athletics 21, Angels 3

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 1 1 0 0 2 0 .211 Hermosillo cf 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 Fernandez 1b 4 0 2 1 0 1 .270 Trout cf 3 1 1 1 0 0 .317 S.Johnson 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Ohtani dh 2 0 0 0 1 1 .290 Briceno c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Upton lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .260 Young Jr. lf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Simmons ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .295 Blash rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .111 Arcia c-p 4 1 1 1 0 2 .221 Cowart 2b-ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .131 Ward 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .168 Totals 32 3 5 3 3 9

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Martini lf 6 3 3 2 0 2 .295 Chapman 3b 4 2 2 2 0 1 .283 a-Pinder ph-3b 1 1 1 1 1 0 .256 Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .269 b-Barreto ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Davis dh 4 2 2 1 0 1 .251 c-Taylor ph-dh 1 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Olson 1b 2 2 1 1 3 1 .246 Canha 1b 1 0 1 0 0 0 .246 Piscotty rf 3 2 2 4 1 0 .270 1-Fowler pr-rf-cf 2 1 0 0 0 1 .224 Laureano cf 3 2 2 2 1 0 .290 d-Joyce ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .201 Semien ss 5 1 3 5 0 0 .258 Phegley c 5 3 3 1 0 0 .209 Totals 44 21 22 20 7 7

Los Angeles 001 001 001— 3 5 1 Oakland 005 706 30x—21 22 0

a-walked for Chapman in the 6th. b-grounded out for Lowrie in the 6th. c-walked for Davis in the 6th. d-popped out for Laureano in the 7th.

1-ran for Piscotty in the 6th.

E_Simmons (10). LOB_Los Angeles 5, Oakland 6. 2B_Fernandez (6), Hermosillo (4), Chapman (41), Davis (28), Laureano (10), Semien (34). HR_Trout (36), off Jackson; Arcia (6), off Hatcher; Piscotty (26), off Shoemaker; Martini (1), off Arcia; Pinder (12), off Arcia. RBIs_Fernandez (10), Trout (72), Arcia (20), Martini 2 (16), Chapman 2 (66), Lowrie (94), Davis (116), Olson (77), Piscotty 4 (85), Laureano 2 (18), Semien 5 (61), Phegley (15), Pinder (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 3 (Ohtani, Upton, Briceno); Oakland 3 (Semien, Fowler 2). RISP_Los Angeles 0 for 8; Oakland 12 for 17.

Runners moved up_Trout, S.Johnson, Barreto. LIDP_Phegley. GIDP_Fowler, Barreto.

DP_Los Angeles 3 (Trout, Fernandez), (Cowart, S.Johnson, Fernandez), (S.Johnson, Cowart, Fernandez).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Shoemaker, L, 2-2 2 2-3 5 5 5 2 4 63 5.48 Arcia 2 4 3 3 0 0 23 9.00 J.Johnson 1 6 6 0 0 0 21 3.73 Tazawa 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 8 7.62 Jerez 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 6.00 Almonte 0 3 5 5 2 0 22 14.40 McGuire 1 2 1 1 3 1 31 6.25 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, W, 6-3 5 1-3 3 2 2 3 7 98 3.18 Pagan 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 4.37 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 0.77 Kiekhefer 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 10.80 Hatcher 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.21

Almonte pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Tazawa 2-2, McGuire 1-1, Pagan 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Marvin Hudson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:22. A_17,217 (46,765).

