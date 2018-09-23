Athletics 3, Twins 2

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Mauer 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.274
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.284
|Cave cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.257
|Grossman lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.270
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Austin dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.234
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Astudillo c
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.338
|Petit 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|3
|6
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Martini lf
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.295
|a-Canha ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.247
|Chapman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Piscotty rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Laureano cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.295
|Semien ss
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.259
|Lucroy c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|b-Joyce ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.201
|1-Fowler pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Totals
|33
|3
|8
|2
|3
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|100—2
|7
|1
|Oakland
|000
|020
|001—3
|8
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-hit by pitch for Martini in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 9th.
1-ran for Joyce in the 9th.
E_Polanco (13). LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Adrianza (22), Astudillo (2), Piscotty (41), Lucroy (21). HR_Semien (13), off De Jong. RBIs_Mauer (46), Astudillo (15), Semien 2 (64). SB_Kepler (4). CS_Polanco (6). SF_Mauer.
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Mauer, Adrianza); Oakland 4 (Davis 3, Olson). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; Oakland 0 for 10.
Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Chapman, Davis.
DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Petit, Mauer), (Adrianza, Petit, Mauer).
|Minnesota
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|De Jong
|4
|1-3
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|58
|3.86
|Vasquez
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4.50
|Drake
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|5.64
|Littell
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|31
|7.04
|Duffey
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7.94
|Rogers
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.73
|Hildenberger, L, 4-5
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|23
|4.77
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fiers
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|79
|3.31
|Familia, BS, 6-24
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|11
|3.21
|Buchter
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|20
|2.95
|Rodney
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|3.08
|Treinen, W, 9-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.81
Vasquez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.
Littell pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vasquez 1-0, Drake 2-0, Duffey 2-0, Rogers 1-0, Buchter 1-0. HBP_Vasquez (Canha). WP_De Jong, Hildenberger.
Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett.
T_3:03. A_36,731 (46,765).
