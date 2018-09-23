Listen Live Sports

Athletics 3, Twins 2

September 23, 2018 12:27 am
 
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Mauer 1b 3 0 1 1 0 1 .274
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .284
Cave cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .257
Grossman lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .270
Kepler rf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .224
Austin dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .234
Adrianza 3b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253
Astudillo c 4 1 3 1 0 0 .338
Petit 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .260
Totals 32 2 7 2 3 6
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Martini lf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .295
a-Canha ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .247
Chapman 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Lowrie 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .267
Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Piscotty rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .268
Laureano cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .295
Semien ss 4 1 1 2 0 0 .259
Lucroy c 3 0 2 0 0 0 .242
b-Joyce ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .201
1-Fowler pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Totals 33 3 8 2 3 5
Minnesota 001 000 100—2 7 1
Oakland 000 020 001—3 8 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Martini in the 5th. b-pinch hit for Lucroy in the 9th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 9th.

E_Polanco (13). LOB_Minnesota 7, Oakland 8. 2B_Adrianza (22), Astudillo (2), Piscotty (41), Lucroy (21). HR_Semien (13), off De Jong. RBIs_Mauer (46), Astudillo (15), Semien 2 (64). SB_Kepler (4). CS_Polanco (6). SF_Mauer.

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Mauer, Adrianza); Oakland 4 (Davis 3, Olson). RISP_Minnesota 2 for 5; Oakland 0 for 10.

Runners moved up_Davis. GIDP_Chapman, Davis.

DP_Minnesota 2 (Polanco, Petit, Mauer), (Adrianza, Petit, Mauer).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
De Jong 4 1-3 5 2 2 1 0 58 3.86
Vasquez 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 4.50
Drake 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 5.64
Littell 2 2 0 0 0 1 31 7.04
Duffey 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 7.94
Rogers 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.73
Hildenberger, L, 4-5 2-3 1 1 0 1 2 23 4.77
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fiers 6 4 1 1 1 5 79 3.31
Familia, BS, 6-24 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 11 3.21
Buchter 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 2.95
Rodney 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 11 3.08
Treinen, W, 9-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.81

Vasquez pitched to 1 batter in the 5th.

Littell pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vasquez 1-0, Drake 2-0, Duffey 2-0, Rogers 1-0, Buchter 1-0. HBP_Vasquez (Canha). WP_De Jong, Hildenberger.

Umpires_Home, Bill Welke; First, Tony Randazzo; Second, Nick Mahrley; Third, Lance Barrett.

T_3:03. A_36,731 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

