Athletics 5, Angels 2

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .292 Chapman 3b 2 1 0 0 1 0 .279 Joyce lf-rf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .210 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2 0 0 .269 Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Davis dh 3 1 1 2 1 1 .247 Piscotty rf 2 0 0 1 1 1 .266 Fowler lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .224 Canha lf-1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .251 a-Olson ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255 Pinder 1b-3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .260 Lucroy c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .242 Phegley c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .196 Totals 31 5 8 5 4 9

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .206 Fernandez 1b 2 0 1 1 2 0 .267 1-S.Johnson pr-1b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 c-Young Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208 Trout cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .286 Upton lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Simmons ss 4 2 1 0 0 1 .292 Ward 3b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .176 Cowart 2b 3 0 1 1 1 1 .138 Briceno c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .239 b-Arcia ph-c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206 Totals 31 2 4 2 5 7

Oakland 201 001 010—5 8 2 Los Angeles 000 010 100—2 4 0

a-struck out for Canha in the 6th. b-out on fielder’s choice for Briceno in the 7th. c-grounded out for S.Johnson in the 9th.

1-ran for Fernandez in the 7th.

E_Pinder (6), Phegley (1). LOB_Oakland 5, Los Angeles 9. 2B_Laureano (12), Canha (22), Pinder (12). HR_Davis (48), off Skaggs; Lowrie (23), off J.Johnson. RBIs_Lowrie 2 (99), Davis 2 (123), Piscotty (86), Fernandez (11), Cowart (10). SB_Simmons (10), Ward (2). CS_Pinder (2). SF_Lowrie, Piscotty.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 3 (Laureano, Pinder, Olson); Los Angeles 4 (Calhoun, Trout 2, Young Jr.). RISP_Oakland 0 for 7; Los Angeles 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Chapman, Lowrie. GIDP_Chapman.

DP_Los Angeles 1 (Ward, Cowart, Fernandez).

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 4.12 Cahill, W, 7-4 4 1 1 0 1 2 53 3.76 Kelley, H, 4 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 2.94 Rodney, H, 7 1 1 1 1 3 0 25 3.36 Familia, H, 7 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.12 Treinen, S, 38-43 1 1 0 0 0 2 18 0.78 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Skaggs, L, 8-10 3 1-3 4 3 3 2 3 62 4.02 Ramirez 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.54 J.Johnson 1 1 1 1 0 2 13 3.84 McGuire 1 1 1 1 1 2 21 6.16 Bedrosian 1 0 0 0 1 0 20 3.80 Almonte 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 10.29

McGuire pitched to 2 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 1-0, Bedrosian 2-1. HBP_Cahill (Briceno). WP_Rodney.

Umpires_Home, Joe West; First, Marty Foster; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:11. A_43,762 (45,050).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.