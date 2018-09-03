Athletics 6, Yankees 3

|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|McCutchen rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.252
|Stanton dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.271
|Hicks cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.251
|Andujar 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.299
|Sanchez c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.184
|Torres 2b-ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|Voit 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|.303
|Hechavarria ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|a-Walker ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.223
|Gardner lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.237
|Totals
|30
|3
|4
|3
|4
|11
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|Chapman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.282
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.276
|Davis dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.246
|Piscotty rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.239
|Pinder lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Canha cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.246
|Laureano cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Lucroy c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|5
|3
|10
|New York
|120
|000
|000—3
|4
|1
|Oakland
|310
|110
|00x—6
|10
|1
a-struck out for Hechavarria in the 7th.
E_Andujar (15), Lucroy (9). LOB_New York 5, Oakland 7. 2B_Gardner (19), Semien (32), Chapman (34), Piscotty (37), Lucroy (20). HR_Voit (7), off Cahill; Canha (16), off Cole. RBIs_Hicks (66), Voit 2 (17), Chapman (54), Lowrie (86), Davis (106), Olson (66), Canha (46). SB_McCutchen (14). CS_Gardner (2). SF_Hicks.
Runners left in scoring position_New York 3 (McCutchen, Sanchez, Gardner); Oakland 6 (Semien, Piscotty, Canha 2, Lucroy 2). RISP_New York 0 for 5; Oakland 3 for 12.
|New York
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Sabathia, L, 7-6
|3
|1-3
|7
|5
|4
|2
|4
|66
|3.54
|Cole
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|28
|5.24
|Green
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|13
|2.62
|Loaisiga
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|25
|2.70
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cahill, W, 6-3
|5
|4
|3
|2
|1
|3
|75
|3.60
|Trivino, H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.15
|Petit, H, 14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|16
|3.29
|Buchter, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|2.90
|Familia, H, 6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|23
|2.73
|Treinen, S, 36-40
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0.91
Inherited runners-scored_Cole 1-1, Buchter 2-0. PB_Sanchez (11), Lucroy (10).
Umpires_Home, Phil Cuzzi; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:04. A_40,546 (46,765).
