Athletics 7, Mariners 3

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 5 0 1 0 0 0 .298 Chapman 3b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .280 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 1 3 .267 Davis dh 5 1 1 1 0 1 .249 Piscotty rf 5 1 1 0 0 3 .270 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 a-Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .204 1-Pinder pr-lf 0 1 0 0 0 0 .254 Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 1 2 .247 Semien ss 3 0 0 1 0 1 .256 Lucroy c 3 2 2 1 0 1 .243 Totals 36 7 10 7 3 11

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .285 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .303 Cano 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .303 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Span lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .272 Zunino c 3 1 2 0 0 1 .201 Gordon 2b 2 1 1 2 1 0 .270 Totals 32 3 6 3 1 8

Oakland 001 101 220—7 10 0 Seattle 100 002 000—3 6 0

a-singled for Canha in the 8th.

1-ran for Joyce in the 8th.

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Zunino (16). HR_Lucroy (4), off Paxton; Lowrie (22), off Paxton; Davis (46), off Warren; Chapman (24), off Armstrong; Cano (10), off Mengden; Gordon (4), off Mengden. RBIs_Chapman 2 (68), Lowrie (95), Davis (120), Olson (79), Semien (65), Lucroy (51), Cano (47), Gordon 2 (34). CS_Gordon (12). SF_Semien.

Runners left in scoring position_Oakland 1 (Chapman); Seattle 1 (Span). RISP_Oakland 2 for 4; Seattle 1 for 2.

Runners moved up_Laureano.

Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mengden 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 5 83 4.05 Buchter, W, 5-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 9 2.89 Rodney, H, 5 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 3.03 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 3.17 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.80 Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paxton 4 3 2 2 0 5 71 3.85 Bradford 1 1 0 0 1 0 17 3.27 Warren 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 17 3.26 Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 7 3.99 Armstrong, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 16 1.46 Lawrence 0 3 2 2 0 0 10 7.97 Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 11.02 Rumbelow 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 7.04

Lawrence pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Buchter 1-0, Duke 1-0, Grimm 2-1. HBP_Armstrong (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:03. A_16,491 (47,943).

