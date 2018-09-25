Listen Live Sports

...

Athletics 7, Mariners 3

September 25, 2018 1:26 am
 
< a min read
Oakland Seattle
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Lureano cf 5 0 1 0 Haniger cf 4 0 0 0
M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 2 Segura ss 4 0 1 0
Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 Cano 1b 4 1 1 1
K.Davis dh 5 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0
Pscotty rf 5 1 1 0 Span lf 4 0 0 0
Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0
Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0
Pinder pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 2 0
M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 2 1 1 2
Semien ss 3 0 0 1
Lucroy c 3 2 2 1
Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 3 6 3
Oakland 001 101 220—7
Seattle 100 002 000—3

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Zunino (16). HR_M.Chapman (24), Lowrie (22), K.Davis (46), Lucroy (4), Cano (10), D.Gordon (4). CS_D.Gordon (12). SF_Semien (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Oakland
Mengden 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 5
Buchter W,5-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Rodney H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1
Seattle
Paxton 4 3 2 2 0 5
Bradford 1 1 0 0 1 0
Warren 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Armstrong L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1
Lawrence 0 3 2 2 0 0
Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 1
Rumbelow 1 0 0 0 1 2

Lawrence pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Armstrong (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:03. A_16,491 (47,943).

