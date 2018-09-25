Athletics 7, Mariners 3

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Lureano cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|M.Chpmn 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Cano 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|K.Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Pscotty rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Span lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Joyce ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Pinder pr-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Zunino c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|D.Grdon 2b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|Semien ss
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lucroy c
|3
|2
|2
|1
|Totals
|36
|7
|10
|7
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|Oakland
|001
|101
|220—7
|Seattle
|100
|002
|000—3
LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Zunino (16). HR_M.Chapman (24), Lowrie (22), K.Davis (46), Lucroy (4), Cano (10), D.Gordon (4). CS_D.Gordon (12). SF_Semien (7).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Mengden
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Buchter W,5-0
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rodney H,5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Familia
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Seattle
|Paxton
|4
|3
|2
|2
|0
|5
|Bradford
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Warren
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Duke
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Armstrong L,0-1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Lawrence
|0
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Grimm
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Rumbelow
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Lawrence pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Armstrong (Lucroy).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.
T_3:03. A_16,491 (47,943).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.