Athletics 7, Mariners 3

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Lureano cf 5 0 1 0 Haniger cf 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 1 1 2 Segura ss 4 0 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 1 1 Cano 1b 4 1 1 1 K.Davis dh 5 1 1 1 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 5 1 1 0 Span lf 4 0 0 0 Canha lf 3 0 1 0 Seager 3b 4 0 0 0 Joyce ph 1 0 1 0 Gamel rf 3 0 0 0 Pinder pr-lf 0 1 0 0 Zunino c 3 1 2 0 M.Olson 1b 3 0 1 1 D.Grdon 2b 2 1 1 2 Semien ss 3 0 0 1 Lucroy c 3 2 2 1 Totals 36 7 10 7 Totals 32 3 6 3

Oakland 001 101 220—7 Seattle 100 002 000—3

LOB_Oakland 7, Seattle 3. 2B_Zunino (16). HR_M.Chapman (24), Lowrie (22), K.Davis (46), Lucroy (4), Cano (10), D.Gordon (4). CS_D.Gordon (12). SF_Semien (7).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Mengden 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 5 Buchter W,5-0 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Rodney H,5 1 1 0 0 0 0 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 1 Seattle Paxton 4 3 2 2 0 5 Bradford 1 1 0 0 1 0 Warren 2-3 2 1 1 0 1 Duke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Armstrong L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 1 Lawrence 0 3 2 2 0 0 Grimm 1 0 0 0 0 1 Rumbelow 1 0 0 0 1 2

Lawrence pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

HBP_by Armstrong (Lucroy).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:03. A_16,491 (47,943).

