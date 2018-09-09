Athletics 7, Rangers 3

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. DeShields cf 2 2 1 0 2 1 .208 Choo dh 2 1 0 0 2 2 .272 Odor 2b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .265 Mazara rf 2 0 0 1 1 0 .271 Beltre 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .279 Profar ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Guzman 1b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Calhoun lf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .260 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 0 .265 Totals 27 3 4 3 7 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .292 Chapman 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .280 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 1 2 .265 Davis dh 4 2 1 0 0 1 .248 Olson 1b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241 Semien ss 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Barreto 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .246 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .192 a-Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .203 Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Martini lf 1 1 1 1 0 0 .265 b-Pinder ph-lf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .256 Totals 32 7 9 5 3 6

Texas 102 000 000—3 4 2 Oakland 000 510 10x—7 9 0

a-walked for Phegley in the 4th. b-singled for Martini in the 6th.

E_Odor (9), Calhoun (2). LOB_Texas 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Laureano (7), Davis (27), Olson (32). HR_Piscotty (23), off Moore. RBIs_Odor (63), Mazara (74), Beltre (55), Laureano (14), Piscotty (74), Semien (56), Barreto (14), Martini (13). SB_DeShields 2 (20). CS_Odor (12). SF_Mazara.

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 2 (Choo, Beltre); Oakland 2 (Piscotty, Barreto). RISP_Texas 2 for 5; Oakland 3 for 7.

GIDP_Beltre, Barreto.

DP_Texas 1 (Profar, Odor, Guzman); Oakland 1 (Semien, Barreto, Olson).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Springs 3 1 0 0 0 2 44 1.99 Jurado, L, 2-5 2-3 4 5 5 2 0 34 7.03 Pelham 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 28 7.71 Moore 3 1-3 2 1 1 0 3 34 7.04 Bibens-Dirkx 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.44 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Cahill 2 2-3 2 3 3 6 1 53 3.77 Kelley, W, 2-0 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 17 2.49 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 4.18 Petit, H, 15 1 0 0 0 1 0 8 3.14 Buchter, H, 15 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 10 3.03 Trivino, H, 22 1-3 2 0 0 0 1 13 2.08 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.76 Treinen 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 0.87

Inherited runners-scored_Pelham 1-0, Moore 1-0, Kelley 1-0. HBP_Springs (Martini). WP_Jurado. PB_Kiner-Falefa (2).

Umpires_Home, Ramon De Jesus; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:59. A_27,932 (46,765).

