Athletics 7, Twins 6, 10 innings,

September 22, 2018 1:40 am
 
Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer 1b 4 1 0 0 Martini lf 2 0 0 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 1 3 Pinder ph 1 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 1 2 0 Phegley c 1 0 0 0
Grssman lf 5 1 1 2 M.Chpmn 3b 5 0 1 0
Kepler rf 5 1 1 0 Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0
Austin dh 5 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 5 2 2 3
Adranza 3b 4 1 2 1 M.Olson 1b 3 0 0 0
Astdllo c 4 0 1 0 Pscotty rf 2 2 0 0
G.Petit 2b 3 0 0 0 Lureano cf 4 1 2 0
Semien ss 3 0 1 1
Lucroy c 1 0 0 1
Joyce ph 0 0 0 0
Canha ph-lf 1 1 1 2
Totals 38 6 9 6 Totals 32 7 7 7
Minnesota 000 006 000 0—6
Oakland 210 102 000 1—7

E_Adrianza (8). DP_Minnesota 1. LOB_Minnesota 6, Oakland 6. 2B_J.Polanco (16), Cave (14), Adrianza 2 (21), M.Chapman (42). HR_Grossman (5), K.Davis 2 (45), Canha (17). SB_G.Petit (3). SF_Semien (6), Lucroy (6).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berrios 5 2-3 4 5 5 3 8
Moya BS,2 0 1 1 1 0 0
May 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Rogers 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Magill L,3-3 2-3 2 1 1 1 1
Oakland
Hendriks 1 1 0 0 1 2
Bassitt 4 1 0 0 1 5
Trivino 0 4 4 4 0 0
Kelley BS,2 1 2 2 2 1 0
Buchter 1 0 0 0 0 0
Familia 1 1 0 0 0 2
Treinen W,8-2 2 0 0 0 0 1

Trivino pitched to 4 batters in the 6th

Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 6th

HBP_by Bassitt (Cave), by Berrios (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barrett; First, Bill Welke; Second, Tony Randazzo; Third, Nick Mahrley.

T_3:21. A_27,558 (46,765).

