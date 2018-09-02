Athletics 8, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Segura ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.320
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.263
|Span lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.273
|Healy 1b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.251
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Zunino c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Gordon cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|2
|5
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Semien ss
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.261
|Chapman 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.280
|Lowrie 2b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.274
|Davis dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Olson 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Piscotty rf
|3
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|.262
|Laureano cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.304
|Pinder lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.262
|Phegley c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|a-Joyce ph
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.203
|Lucroy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|30
|8
|9
|8
|5
|8
|Seattle
|100
|000
|010—2
|8
|1
|Oakland
|000
|014
|03x—8
|9
|0
a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 6th.
E_Zunino (2). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Haniger (31), Span (20), Seager (32), Pinder (11). HR_Piscotty (20), off Hernandez; Piscotty (21), off Grimm. RBIs_Cruz (84), Healy (67), Semien 2 (53), Lowrie (85), Piscotty 5 (68). SB_Semien (14). SF_Piscotty.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Healy 2, Seager); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Laureano, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Oakland 4 for 9.
GIDP_Lowrie, Phegley.
DP_Seattle 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Healy), (Cano, Segura, Healy).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernandez, L, 8-13
|5
|4
|4
|4
|2
|3
|70
|5.55
|Vincent
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4.24
|Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|4.26
|Armstrong
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0.00
|Cook
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|23
|6.10
|Pazos
|1-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|17
|3.10
|Grimm
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|13.50
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Jackson, W, 5-3
|6
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|77
|2.91
|Trivino
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.18
|Rodney
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|23
|2.60
|Treinen, S, 35-39
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|0.92
Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1, Duke 2-0, Armstrong 3-1, Grimm 2-2, Treinen 2-0. WP_Hernandez 2. PB_Zunino (8).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:53. A_21,497 (46,765).
