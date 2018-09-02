Athletics 8, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger rf 4 1 1 0 1 1 .280 Segura ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .320 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Cruz dh 4 0 1 1 0 1 .263 Span lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .273 Healy 1b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .251 Seager 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218 Zunino c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .192 Gordon cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .273 Totals 35 2 8 2 2 5

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Semien ss 3 1 1 2 1 0 .261 Chapman 3b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .280 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 1 1 0 .274 Davis dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246 Olson 1b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .240 Piscotty rf 3 2 2 5 0 0 .262 Laureano cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .304 Pinder lf 4 1 3 0 0 1 .262 Phegley c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .203 a-Joyce ph 0 1 0 0 1 0 .203 Lucroy c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .240 Totals 30 8 9 8 5 8

Seattle 100 000 010—2 8 1 Oakland 000 014 03x—8 9 0

a-pinch hit for Phegley in the 6th.

E_Zunino (2). LOB_Seattle 8, Oakland 4. 2B_Haniger (31), Span (20), Seager (32), Pinder (11). HR_Piscotty (20), off Hernandez; Piscotty (21), off Grimm. RBIs_Cruz (84), Healy (67), Semien 2 (53), Lowrie (85), Piscotty 5 (68). SB_Semien (14). SF_Piscotty.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Healy 2, Seager); Oakland 3 (Chapman, Laureano, Lucroy). RISP_Seattle 3 for 11; Oakland 4 for 9.

Advertisement

GIDP_Lowrie, Phegley.

DP_Seattle 2 (Hernandez, Segura, Healy), (Cano, Segura, Healy).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernandez, L, 8-13 5 4 4 4 2 3 70 5.55 Vincent 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 6 4.24 Duke 0 0 0 0 1 0 6 4.26 Armstrong 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 8 0.00 Cook 1 0 0 0 1 2 23 6.10 Pazos 1-3 1 2 2 1 1 17 3.10 Grimm 2-3 2 1 1 0 0 12 13.50 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson, W, 5-3 6 3 1 1 2 2 77 2.91 Trivino 1 2 0 0 0 1 15 2.18 Rodney 2-3 3 1 1 0 2 23 2.60 Treinen, S, 35-39 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 11 0.92

Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Duke pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

Inherited runners-scored_Vincent 1-1, Duke 2-0, Armstrong 3-1, Grimm 2-2, Treinen 2-0. WP_Hernandez 2. PB_Zunino (8).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Brian Gorman; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:53. A_21,497 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.