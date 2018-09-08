Athletics 8, Rangers 4

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .272 Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .265 Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .269 Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270 Beltre 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .276 Gallo lf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .208 Guzman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .238 Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264 a-Profar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Robinson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .186 Totals 34 4 8 4 5 8

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .309 Chapman 3b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .281 Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .273 Davis dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .247 Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .237 Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .265 Semien ss 2 1 2 2 2 0 .262 Pinder lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .255 Lucroy c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241 Totals 34 8 10 8 7 8

Texas 000 200 110—4 8 1 Oakland 140 003 00x—8 10 0

a-lined out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th.

E_Guzman (5). LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Beltre (16), Gallo (22), Guzman (16). HR_Gallo (35), off Bassitt; Laureano (4), off Gallardo; Semien (12), off Gallardo; Laureano (5), off Sampson. RBIs_Gallo 3 (82), Guzman (54), Laureano 2 (13), Chapman 2 (58), Olson (68), Piscotty (72), Semien 2 (55). SB_Choo (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor 2, Mazara, Profar 2); Oakland 4 (Lucroy 4). RISP_Texas 3 for 12; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Guzman. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gallardo, L, 8-4 4 1-3 6 5 5 5 3 101 6.22 Sadzeck 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00 Sampson 1-3 4 3 2 0 1 21 54.00 Curtis 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.65 Pelham 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.40 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.75 Bassitt 3 3 2 2 1 3 53 3.40 Petit, W, 7-3 2 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.18 Rodney 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 28 2.98 Buchter, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.13 Familia 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 2.80 Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.90

Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 2-0, Curtis 2-0, Buchter 3-0. HBP_Gallardo (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:17. A_15,572 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.