Athletics 8, Rangers 4

September 8, 2018 1:37 am
 
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Choo dh 3 0 0 0 2 2 .272
Odor 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .265
Andrus ss 5 1 1 0 0 0 .269
Mazara rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .270
Beltre 3b 2 1 1 0 2 0 .276
Gallo lf 4 1 3 3 0 1 .208
Guzman 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .238
Chirinos c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Kiner-Falefa c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .264
a-Profar ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Robinson cf 3 0 0 0 1 2 .186
Totals 34 4 8 4 5 8
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Laureano cf 4 2 2 2 1 1 .309
Chapman 3b 5 0 1 2 0 3 .281
Lowrie 2b 4 1 0 0 1 1 .273
Davis dh 5 1 1 0 0 0 .247
Olson 1b 4 0 1 1 1 1 .237
Piscotty rf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .265
Semien ss 2 1 2 2 2 0 .262
Pinder lf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .255
Lucroy c 4 1 2 0 0 0 .241
Totals 34 8 10 8 7 8
Texas 000 200 110—4 8 1
Oakland 140 003 00x—8 10 0

a-lined out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th.

E_Guzman (5). LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Beltre (16), Gallo (22), Guzman (16). HR_Gallo (35), off Bassitt; Laureano (4), off Gallardo; Semien (12), off Gallardo; Laureano (5), off Sampson. RBIs_Gallo 3 (82), Guzman (54), Laureano 2 (13), Chapman 2 (58), Olson (68), Piscotty (72), Semien 2 (55). SB_Choo (5).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor 2, Mazara, Profar 2); Oakland 4 (Lucroy 4). RISP_Texas 3 for 12; Oakland 3 for 8.

Runners moved up_Andrus, Guzman. GIDP_Davis.

DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gallardo, L, 8-4 4 1-3 6 5 5 5 3 101 6.22
Sadzeck 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 14 0.00
Sampson 1-3 4 3 2 0 1 21 54.00
Curtis 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 27 3.65
Pelham 1 0 0 0 0 1 11 5.40
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendriks 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 6.75
Bassitt 3 3 2 2 1 3 53 3.40
Petit, W, 7-3 2 0 0 0 0 1 17 3.18
Rodney 2-3 3 1 1 1 2 28 2.98
Buchter, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.13
Familia 1 2 1 1 1 0 17 2.80
Treinen 1 0 0 0 1 1 11 0.90

Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 2-0, Curtis 2-0, Buchter 3-0. HBP_Gallardo (Piscotty).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jerry Meals.

T_3:17. A_15,572 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

