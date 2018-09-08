Athletics 8, Rangers 4

|Texas
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Choo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.272
|Odor 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.265
|Andrus ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.269
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Beltre 3b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.276
|Gallo lf
|4
|1
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.208
|Guzman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.238
|Chirinos c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Kiner-Falefa c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.264
|a-Profar ph-1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Robinson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.186
|Totals
|34
|4
|8
|4
|5
|8
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Laureano cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.309
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|.281
|Lowrie 2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.273
|Davis dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.237
|Piscotty rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.265
|Semien ss
|2
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
|.262
|Pinder lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.255
|Lucroy c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Totals
|34
|8
|10
|8
|7
|8
|Texas
|000
|200
|110—4
|8
|1
|Oakland
|140
|003
|00x—8
|10
|0
a-lined out for Kiner-Falefa in the 8th.
E_Guzman (5). LOB_Texas 8, Oakland 10. 2B_Beltre (16), Gallo (22), Guzman (16). HR_Gallo (35), off Bassitt; Laureano (4), off Gallardo; Semien (12), off Gallardo; Laureano (5), off Sampson. RBIs_Gallo 3 (82), Guzman (54), Laureano 2 (13), Chapman 2 (58), Olson (68), Piscotty (72), Semien 2 (55). SB_Choo (5).
Runners left in scoring position_Texas 5 (Odor 2, Mazara, Profar 2); Oakland 4 (Lucroy 4). RISP_Texas 3 for 12; Oakland 3 for 8.
Runners moved up_Andrus, Guzman. GIDP_Davis.
DP_Texas 1 (Andrus, Guzman).
|Texas
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gallardo, L, 8-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|5
|5
|5
|3
|101
|6.22
|Sadzeck
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|0.00
|Sampson
|1-3
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|21
|54.00
|Curtis
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|3.65
|Pelham
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|5.40
|Oakland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendriks
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|6.75
|Bassitt
|3
|3
|2
|2
|1
|3
|53
|3.40
|Petit, W, 7-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|3.18
|Rodney
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|28
|2.98
|Buchter, H, 14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.13
|Familia
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|17
|2.80
|Treinen
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|0.90
Inherited runners-scored_Sadzeck 2-0, Curtis 2-0, Buchter 3-0. HBP_Gallardo (Piscotty).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Jerry Meals.
T_3:17. A_15,572 (46,765).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.