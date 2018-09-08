Athletics 8, Rangers 6

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Choo lf 4 1 2 0 1 0 .273 Odor 2b 4 0 1 0 0 3 .265 Andrus ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .266 Mazara rf 4 1 2 2 0 0 .272 Beltre dh 4 2 2 3 0 0 .279 Profar 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .255 Gallo 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .207 Chirinos c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .211 DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .206 a-Calhoun ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .271 Totals 36 6 9 6 1 12

Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Laureano cf 4 1 0 0 1 3 .294 Chapman 3b 5 1 2 1 0 1 .282 Lowrie 2b 3 1 1 2 2 0 .274 Davis dh 2 1 1 2 2 1 .248 Piscotty rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .265 Semien ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .261 Canha 1b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .242 Olson 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .239 Pinder lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .255 Lucroy c 4 2 2 0 0 0 .244 Totals 33 8 9 8 6 7

Texas 012 100 020—6 9 1 Oakland 200 021 12x—8 9 0

a-struck out for DeShields in the 9th.

E_Andrus (9). LOB_Texas 4, Oakland 7. 2B_Odor (23), Mazara (22), Chapman 2 (37), Lowrie (36), Piscotty (38). HR_Beltre (11), off Jackson; Profar (16), off Jackson; Beltre (12), off Rodney; Davis (41), off Mendez; Pinder (11), off Perez; Olson (25), off Martin. RBIs_Mazara 2 (73), Beltre 3 (54), Profar (70), Chapman (59), Lowrie 2 (89), Davis 2 (108), Piscotty (73), Pinder (25), Olson (69).

Runners left in scoring position_Texas 3 (Beltre 3); Oakland 5 (Lowrie, Piscotty, Semien 2, Canha). RISP_Texas 1 for 7; Oakland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Chapman.

Texas IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mendez 4 1 2 2 3 3 87 5.27 Perez 2 4 3 3 1 2 29 6.84 Claudio 1-3 0 1 1 2 0 17 4.98 Butler 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 6.26 Martin, L, 1-4 1 3 2 2 0 1 24 4.82 Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Jackson 3 5 4 4 1 5 68 3.26 Kelley 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 2.57 Gearrin 1 2 0 0 0 0 17 3.64 Hendriks 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 6.32 Trivino, H, 21 1 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.09 Rodney, BS, 7-32 2-3 2 2 2 0 0 14 3.26 Buchter, W, 4-0 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 3.09 Treinen, S, 37-41 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 0.88

Jackson pitched to 1 batter in the 4th.

Inherited runners-scored_Butler 2-1. WP_Jackson.

Umpires_Home, Gabe Morales; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:25. A_20,504 (46,765).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.