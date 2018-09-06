Listen Live Sports

Athletics 8, Yankees 2

September 6, 2018 1:22 am
 
< a min read
New York Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Gardner lf 4 0 0 0 Lureano cf 5 2 2 0
Stanton dh 4 0 1 0 M.Chpmn 3b 3 1 1 2
McCtchn rf 3 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 4 2 2 1
Wade rf 1 0 0 0 K.Davis dh 4 1 2 0
A.Hicks cf 2 1 1 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 1 1
G.Sanch c 3 1 1 2 Pscotty rf 4 0 1 2
Voit 1b 4 0 1 0 Semien ss 4 0 1 0
N.Wlker 3b 4 0 1 0 Pinder lf 4 1 1 0
Hchvrra ss 3 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 0 0 0
G.Trres 2b 3 0 0 0
Totals 31 2 5 2 Totals 35 8 11 6
New York 000 000 200—2
Oakland 402 101 00x—8

DP_Oakland 1. LOB_New York 5, Oakland 5. 2B_Stanton (29), Laureano 2 (6), M.Chapman (35), K.Davis 2 (26), M.Olson (31). HR_G.Sanchez (15).

IP H R ER BB SO
New York
Severino L,17-7 2 2-3 6 6 5 1 3
Holder 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Cessa 3 3 1 1 0 2
Tarpley 2-3 1 0 0 0 2
Kahnle 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Oakland
Fiers W,11-6 6 3 2 2 3 5
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0
Trivino 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gearrin 1 1 0 0 0 1

Fiers pitched to 2 batters in the 7th

WP_Severino 2.

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Phil Cuzzi; Third, Tom Hallion.

T_2:53. A_21,004 (46,765).

