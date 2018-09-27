Athletics 9, Mariners 3

|Oakland
|Seattle
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Martini lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Haniger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Semien ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|Negron lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Lowrie 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Segura ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Barreto 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|An.Rmne ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|K.Davis dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|Cano 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Olson 1b
|5
|1
|1
|4
|G.Bckhm 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pscotty rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Pinder 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Span lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Canha cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Heredia lf-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phegley c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Seager 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Vglbach 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gamel rf
|2
|0
|1
|2
|
|Hrrmann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|9
|9
|9
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|Oakland
|110
|060
|100—9
|Seattle
|020
|010
|000—3
E_F.Hernandez (2). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Martini (9), Gamel (14). 3B_An.Romine (1). HR_Semien (15), K.Davis (47), M.Olson (29), Pinder (13). SF_Cruz (3).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Oakland
|Jackson
|4
|1-3
|5
|3
|3
|5
|2
|Buchter W,6-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hendriks
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Wendelken
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Dull
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Petit
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Seattle
|Hernandez L,8-14
|4
|3
|5
|4
|2
|4
|Bradford
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Rumbelow
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Lawrence
|3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
F.Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th
HBP_by Jackson (Span), by Hernandez (Canha). WP_Hernandez.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_3:13. A_13,727 (47,943).
