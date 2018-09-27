Athletics 9, Mariners 3

Oakland Seattle ab r h bi ab r h bi Martini lf 5 1 2 1 Haniger cf 4 0 0 0 Semien ss 5 2 2 2 Negron lf 1 0 0 0 Lowrie 2b 5 0 1 0 Segura ss 3 1 1 0 Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0 An.Rmne ss 1 0 1 0 K.Davis dh 4 2 1 1 Cano 2b 4 0 1 0 M.Olson 1b 5 1 1 4 G.Bckhm 2b 1 0 0 0 Pscotty rf 3 0 0 0 Cruz dh 2 1 0 1 Pinder 3b 4 1 2 1 Span lf 3 0 1 0 Canha cf 2 1 0 0 Heredia lf-cf 0 0 0 0 Phegley c 3 1 0 0 Seager 3b 3 1 1 0 Vglbach 1b 3 0 0 0 Gamel rf 2 0 1 2 Hrrmann c 4 0 0 0 Totals 36 9 9 9 Totals 31 3 6 3

Oakland 110 060 100—9 Seattle 020 010 000—3

E_F.Hernandez (2). DP_Oakland 1, Seattle 1. LOB_Oakland 5, Seattle 9. 2B_Martini (9), Gamel (14). 3B_An.Romine (1). HR_Semien (15), K.Davis (47), M.Olson (29), Pinder (13). SF_Cruz (3).

IP H R ER BB SO Oakland Jackson 4 1-3 5 3 3 5 2 Buchter W,6-0 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hendriks 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Wendelken 1 0 0 0 0 3 Dull 1 0 0 0 0 0 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 0 Seattle Hernandez L,8-14 4 3 5 4 2 4 Bradford 2-3 3 3 3 1 0 Rumbelow 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Lawrence 3 3 1 1 1 2

F.Hernandez pitched to 3 batters in the 5th

HBP_by Jackson (Span), by Hernandez (Canha). WP_Hernandez.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Meals; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:13. A_13,727 (47,943).

