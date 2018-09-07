Listen Live Sports

Atlanta Hawks sign former Ga State star R.J. Hunter

September 7, 2018 2:42 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks have signed guard R.J. Hunter, bringing him back to the city where he was a college star playing for his father.

The Hawks announced the signing Friday.

Hunter was a first-round pick of the Boston Celtics in 2015 but has yet to make much of an impact while also playing for Chicago and Houston in the NBA. He is averaging 2.6 points in 44 career games, with just one start.

Last season, Hunter was on a two-way contract with the Rockets, spending most of the season with Rio Grande of the NBA G League. He aveveraged 20.4 points per game in the developmental league, earning a shot with the rebuilding Hawks.

Hunter was the career scoring leader at Georgia State, where he memorably hit a 3-pointer in the NCAA tournament to finish off an upset of Baylor.

His father, Ron, is still the Panthers’ coach.

For more AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

