At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 34 15 .694 — Lancaster 25 21 .543 7½ York 26 22 .542 7½ Southern Maryland 18 29 .383 15 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 30 19 .612 — Somerset 28 21 .571 2 New Britain 23 25 .479 6½ Pennsylvania 9 41 .180 21½

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

