Atlantic League

September 1, 2018 7:02 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 34 15 .694
Lancaster 25 21 .543
York 26 22 .542
Southern Maryland 18 29 .383 15
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 30 19 .612
Somerset 28 21 .571 2
New Britain 23 25 .479
Pennsylvania 9 41 .180 21½

Saturday’s Games

Long Island at York, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Long Island at York, 1 p.m.

Somerset at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Southern Maryland, 2:05 p.m.

Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

