|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|37
|17
|.685
|—
|York
|30
|23
|.566
|6½
|Lancaster
|28
|23
|.549
|7½
|Southern Maryland
|19
|32
|.373
|16½
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|Somerset
|31
|22
|.585
|1
|New Britain
|24
|28
|.462
|7½
|Pennsylvania
|10
|45
|.182
|23
___
Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.
York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
