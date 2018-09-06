At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 37 17 .685 — York 30 23 .566 6½ Lancaster 28 23 .549 7½ Southern Maryland 19 32 .373 16½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 32 21 .604 — Somerset 31 22 .585 1 New Britain 24 28 .462 7½ Pennsylvania 10 45 .182 23

___

Thursday’s Games

Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Advertisement

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.