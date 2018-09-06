Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 6, 2018 10:04 am
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 37 17 .685
York 30 23 .566
Lancaster 28 23 .549
Southern Maryland 19 32 .373 16½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 32 21 .604
Somerset 31 22 .585 1
New Britain 24 28 .462
Pennsylvania 10 45 .182 23

Thursday’s Games

Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

