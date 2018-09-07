At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 37 17 .685 — York 31 23 .574 6 Lancaster 28 24 .538 8 Southern Maryland 19 33 .365 17 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 33 21 .611 — Somerset 32 22 .593 1 New Britain 24 29 .453 8½ Pennsylvania 10 45 .182 23½

___

Thursday’s Games

Pennsylvania 10, York 11, 11 innings

Long Island 5, New Britain 4, 11 innings

Sugar Land 12, Southern Maryland 9

Somerset 8, Lancaster, 4

Friday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 6:35 p.m.

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

