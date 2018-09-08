At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 38 19 .667 — York 32 24 .571 5½ Lancaster 30 24 .556 6½ Southern Maryland 19 35 .352 17½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 35 21 .625 — Somerset 33 23 .589 2 New Britain 26 29 .473 8½ Pennsylvania 10 48 .172 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Lancaster 4, Southern Maryland 0

New Britain 1, Sugar Land 0

Long Island 9, Pennsylvania 4

York at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 7:42 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Long Island, 1:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at New Britain, 1:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

