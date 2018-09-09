At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 39 19 .672 — York 33 24 .579 5½ Lancaster 30 25 .545 7½ Southern Maryland 20 35 .364 17½ Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 35 22 .614 — Somerset 33 24 .579 2 New Britain 26 30 .464 8½ Pennsylvania 11 48 .186 25

___

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.

York at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Sugar Land 4, New Britain 0

Pennsylvania 7, Long Island 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at New Britain, 5:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 8:05 p.m.

