The Associated Press
 
Atlantic League

September 9, 2018 11:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 39 19 .672
York 33 24 .579
Lancaster 30 25 .545
Southern Maryland 20 35 .364 17½
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 35 22 .614
Somerset 33 24 .579 2
New Britain 26 30 .464
Pennsylvania 11 48 .186 25

Sunday’s Games

Southern Maryland at Lancaster, ppd.

York at Somerset, ppd.

Sugar Land 4, New Britain 0

Pennsylvania 7, Long Island 3

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Lancaster at New Britain, 5:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at York, 6:30 p.m.

Southern Maryland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Lancaster at New Britain, 8:05 p.m.

