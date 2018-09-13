Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 13, 2018 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 39 20 .661
York 34 25 .576 5
Lancaster 33 27 .550
Southern Maryland 21 38 .356 18
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 36 23 .610
Somerset 35 24 .593 1
New Britain 27 32 .458 9
Pennsylvania 12 48 .200 24½

___

Thursday’s Games

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Somerset at York, 5 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at York, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

