|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Freedom Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land
|39
|21
|.650
|—
|York
|34
|26
|.567
|5
|Lancaster
|33
|27
|.550
|6
|Southern Maryland
|22
|38
|.367
|17
|Liberty Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Long Island
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Somerset
|36
|24
|.600
|1
|New Britain
|27
|33
|.450
|10
|Pennsylvania
|12
|48
|.200
|25
___
Somerset 6, York 5
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Somerset at York, 7:30 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.
Somerset at York, 1 p.m.
Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.
New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.
