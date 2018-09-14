Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 14, 2018 10:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 39 21 .650
York 34 26 .567 5
Lancaster 33 27 .550 6
Southern Maryland 22 38 .367 17
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 37 23 .617
Somerset 36 24 .600 1
New Britain 27 33 .450 10
Pennsylvania 12 48 .200 25

___

Friday’s Games

Somerset 6, York 5

New Britain 5, Southern Maryland 1

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 7 p.m.

Somerset at York, 7:30 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

