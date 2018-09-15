Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 15, 2018 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 40 21 .656
Lancaster 34 27 .557 6
York 34 27 .557 6
Southern Maryland 22 39 .361 18
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Somerset 37 24 .607
Long Island 37 24 .607
New Britain 28 33 .459 9
Pennsylvania 12 49 .197 25

___

Saturday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at York, 6:30 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

