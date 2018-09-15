At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 40 21 .656 — Lancaster 35 27 .565 5½ York 35 27 .565 5½ Southern Maryland 22 39 .361 18 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 37 24 .607 — Somerset 37 25 .597 ½ New Britain 28 33 .459 9 Pennsylvania 12 50 .194 25½

___

Saturday’s Games

York 11, Somerset 2

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Lancaster 11, Pennsylvania 1

Advertisement

Long Island at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Somerset at York, 1 p.m.

Long Island at Sugar Land, 3:05 p.m.

New Britain at Southern Maryland, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.