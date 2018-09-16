Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League

September 16, 2018 7:12 pm
 
All Times EDT
Freedom Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land 40 23 .635
Lancaster 36 27 .571 4
York 36 27 .571 4
Southern Maryland 24 39 .381 16
Liberty Division
W L Pct. GB
Long Island 39 24 .619
Somerset 37 26 .587 2
New Britain 28 35 .444 11
Pennsylvania 12 51 .190 27

Sunday’s Games

Pennsylvania at Lancaster, 1 p.m.

Lancaster 13, Pennsylvania 5

York 6, Somerset 1

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2

Long Island 8, Sugar Land 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

