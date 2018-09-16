At A Glance All Times EDT Freedom Division W L Pct. GB Sugar Land 40 23 .635 — Lancaster 36 27 .571 4 York 36 27 .571 4 Southern Maryland 24 39 .381 16 Liberty Division W L Pct. GB Long Island 39 24 .619 — Somerset 37 26 .587 2 New Britain 28 35 .444 11 Pennsylvania 12 51 .190 27

Sunday’s Games

Lancaster 13, Pennsylvania 5

York 6, Somerset 1

Southern Maryland 3, New Britain 2

Long Island 8, Sugar Land 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

