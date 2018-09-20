Listen Live Sports

Atlantic League Playoffs

September 20, 2018 9:25 pm
 
All Times EDT
(x-if necessary)
Semifinal
(Best-of-5)
Freedom Division
Lancaster 1, Sugar Land 1

Tuesday, Sept. 18: Lancaster 5, Sugar Land 3

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Sugar Land 3, Lancaster 0

Friday, Sept. 21: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

Liberty Division
Long Island 2, Somerset 0

Wednesday, Sept. 19: Long Island 9, Somerset 2

Thursday, Sept. 20: Long Island 11, Somerset 1

Friday, Sept. 21: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Championship
(Best-of-5)
Liberty Champion vs. Freedom Champion

Tuesday, Sept. 25: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

Wednesday, Sept. 26: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion

Friday, Sept. 28: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

x-Saturday, Sept. 29: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

x-Sunday, Sept. 30: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion

