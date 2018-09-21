Atlantic League Playoffs

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Freedom Division
|Lancaster 2, Sugar Land 1
Tuesday, Sept. 18: Lancaster 5, Sugar Land 3
Wednesday, Sept. 19: Sugar Land 3, Lancaster 0
Friday, Sept. 21: Lancaster 8, Sugar Land 2
Saturday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
|Liberty Division
|Long Island 2, Somerset 1
Wednesday, Sept. 19: Long Island 9, Somerset 2
Thursday, Sept. 20: Long Island 11, Somerset 1
Friday, Sept. 21: Somerset 8, Long Island 4
Saturday, Sept. 22: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Liberty Champion vs. Freedom Champion
Tuesday, Sept. 25: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion
Wednesday, Sept. 26: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion
Friday, Sept. 28: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion
x-Saturday, Sept. 29: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion
x-Sunday, Sept. 30: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.