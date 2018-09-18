Atlantic League Playoffs

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|(x-if necessary)
|Semifinal
|(Best-of-5)
|Freedom Division
|Lancaster 1, Sugar Land 0
Tuesday, Sept. 18: Lancaster 5, Sugar Land 3
Wednesday, Sept. 19: Sugar Land at Lancaster, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Lancaster at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
|Liberty Division
|Somerset vs. Long Island
Wednesday, Sept. 19: Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20: Somerset at Long Island, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 21: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
x-Saturday, Sept. 22: Long Island at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
x-Sunday, Sept. 23: Long Island at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
|Championship
|(Best-of-5)
|Liberty Champion vs. Freedom Champion
Tuesday, Sept. 25: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion
Wednesday, Sept. 26: Liberty Champion at Freedom Champion
Friday, Sept. 28: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion
x-Saturday, Sept. 29: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion
x-Sunday, Sept. 30: Freedom Champion at Liberty Champion
