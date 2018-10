By The Associated Press

Saturday At Sichuan International Tennis Center Chengdu, China Purse: $1.18 million (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles Semifinals

Fabio Fognini (1), Italy, def. Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-7 (5), 6-0, 6-3.

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Joao Sousa (7), Portugal, 6-4, 6-4.

