ATP World Tour Chengdu Open Results

Tuesday At Sichuan International Tennis Center Chengdu, China Purse: $1.18 million (WT250) Surface: Hard-Outdoor Singles First Round

Sam Querrey, United States, def. Guido Pella, Argentina, 7-6 (6), 6-1.

Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-3, 2-0 retired.

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Wu Yibing, China, 6-3, 6-7 (2), 6-1.

Vasek Pospisil, Canada, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, 6-3, 6-4.

Taylor Fritz, United States, def. Tseng Chun Hsin, Taiwan, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Gael Monfils (5), France, 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Matthew Ebden (6), Australia, def. Evgeny Donskoy, Russia, 6-3, 6-4.

Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Marcos Baghdatis, Cyprus, 7-6 (7), 1-6, 6-2.

Doubles First Round

Austin Krajicek, United States, and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, India, def. Divij Sharan, India, and Artem Sitak (3), New Zealand, 3-6, 7-6 (2), 10-7.

Guido Pella, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. Jamie Cerretani, United States, and Jonathan Erlich, Israel, 7-5, 6-3.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (4), Pakistan, def. Taylor Fritz and Bradley Klahn, United States, 6-2, 4-6, 10-2.

N. Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna, India, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, 6-1, 5-7, 10-8.

