ATP World Tour Chengdu Open Results

September 26, 2018 10:50 am
 
Wednesday
At Sichuan International Tennis Center
Chengdu, China
Purse: $1.18 million (WT250)
Surface: Hard-Outdoor
Singles
First Round

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, 6-3, 6-4.

Second Round-

Joao Sousa (7), Portugal, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-7 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (0).

Bernard Tomic, Australia, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 7-6 (6).

Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, def. Adrian Mannarino (4), France, 6-3, 7-6 (5).

Felix Auger-Aliassime, Canada, def. Chung Hyeon (2), South Korea, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-4.

Doubles
First Round

Denys Molchanov, Russia, and Igor Zelenay, Slovakia, def. Gong Mao-Xin and Zhang Ze, China, 7-6 (6), 6-7 (4), 10-8.

Ruben Bemelmans and Prajnesh Gunneswaran, India, def. Radu Albot, Moldova, and Malek Jaziri, Tunisia, 6-2, 6-3.

Quarterfinals

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (4), Pakistan, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, and Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-4, 6-0.

Guido Pella, Argentina, and Joao Sousa, Portugal, def. N. Sriram Balaji and Rohan Bopanna, India, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

