ATP World Tour Moselle Open Results

Monday At Les Arenes de Metz Metz, France Purse: $582,670 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Maxi Marterer, Germany, 7-6 (1), 6-7 (1), 6-4.

Yannick Maden, Germany, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 7-5, 4-6, 6-1.

Doubles First Round

Radu Albot, Moldova, and Nikoloz Basilasvili, Georgia, def. Ugo Humbert and Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, France, 5-7, 6-4, 10-8.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.