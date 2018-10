ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

By The Associated Press

Friday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $1.18 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles Quarterfinals

Martin Klizan, Slovakia, def. Denis Shapovalov (7), Canada, 3-6, 7-5, 6-3.

Roberto Bautista Agut (5), Spain, def. Marco Cecchinato (3), Italy, 7-6 (0), 6-3.

Stan Wawrinka, Switzerland, def. Damir Dzumhur (6), Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 6-4.

Dominic Thiem (1), Austria, def. Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, 6-2, 3-6, 7-6 (2).

Doubles Semifinals

Roman Jebavy, Czech Republic, and Matwe Middelkoop (3), Netherlands, def. Julio Peralta, Chile, and Horacio Zeballos (2), Argentina, 7-6 (4), 1-6, 10-8.

