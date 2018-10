ATP World Tour St. Petersburg Open Results

By The Associated Press

Tuesday At Sibur Arena St. Petersburg, Russia Purse: $1.18 (WT250) Surface: Hard-Indoor Singles First Round

Damir Dzumhur (6), Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Lucas Miedler, Austria, 7-5, 6-3.

Matteo Berrettini, Italy, def. Guillermo Garcia-Lopez, Spain, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 6-3.

Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, 6-4, 7-6 (6).

Daniil Medvedev (8), Russia, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-4, 6-1.

Lukas Lacko, Slovakia, def. Ruben Bemelmans, Belgium, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Doubles First Round

Mikhail Elgin, Russia, and Denis Istomin, Uzbekistan, def. Teymuraz Gabashvili and Evgeny Karlovskiy, Russia, 6-3, 6-3.

Max Mirnyi, Belarus, and Philipp Oswald, Austria, def. Mirza Basic and Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-3, 7-6 (1).

Matteo Berrettini and Fabio Fognini, Italy, def. Andrey Rublev, Russia, and Denis Shapovalov, Canada, 2-6, 6-2, 10-5.

