Augsburg’s Finnbogason repeats hat trick against Freiburg

BERLIN (AP) — Iceland striker Alfred Finnbogason kept with tradition by scoring a hat trick for Augsburg in its 4-1 win against Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

Finnbogason, who scored against Argentina in Iceland’s debut at this year’s World Cup, also got a hat trick in the 3-3 draw between Augsburg and Freiburg last season.

Finnbogason, who was returning from an ankle injury, scored the first goal with his heel. The result lifted Augsburg to eighth in the Bundesliga after six rounds, while Freiburg dropped to 13th.

Also Sunday, Eintracht Frankfurt beat Hannover 4-1 to leave the visitors bottom of the Bundesliga.

Advertisement

Sebastien Haller set up Evan Ndicka and Ante Rebic in the first half for the home team.

Jonathan de Guzman made it 3-0 and Luka Jovic added a late fourth after Florent Muslija had pulled one back for Hannover.

Hannover is the only team still not to win this season and it dropped below Schalke, which ended its five-game losing streak on Saturday by beating Mainz 1-0.

Also Saturday, Borussia Dortmund came from two goals down to defeat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 and claim top spot following Bayern Munich’s 2-0 defeat at Hertha Berlin the night before.

Dortmund leads the six-time defending champion by a point.

___

More AP Bundesliga coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.