Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Baltimore Ravens rookie out of hospital, has facial injuries

September 7, 2018 9:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BALTIMORE (AP) — The rookie Baltimore Ravens kicker injured in an apparent assault has been released from the hospital, and is expected to cooperate with police.

Team spokesman Kevin Bryne told The Baltimore Sun on Thursday that Kaare Vedvik suffered a bruise to the back of his head and significant facial injuries. Vedvik’s injuries had been redacted from the police report released Tuesday.

That report said the 24-year-old Norwegian told the team’s security head he couldn’t remember what happened after a teammate called around 3 a.m. Saturday. Vedvik had told the teammate he was good. He was found around an hour later, injured and missing his phone and wallet.

Police haven’t found witnesses.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Coach John Harbaugh has said the injuries likely cost Vedvik an NFL job. He’s on the team’s reserve/non-football injury list.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech