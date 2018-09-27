Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Barcelona estimates record revenue of $1.1 billion

September 27, 2018 5:56 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has estimated it will generate record revenue of 960 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the 2018-19 season.

The Spanish champion also projected annual revenue to surpass 1 billion euros by 2021.

Barcelona says expenditure will reach 929 million euros this season and expects to generate 11 million euros of profit.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech