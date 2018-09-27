Barcelona estimates record revenue of $1.1 billion

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has estimated it will generate record revenue of 960 million euros ($1.1 billion) for the 2018-19 season.

The Spanish champion also projected annual revenue to surpass 1 billion euros by 2021.

Barcelona says expenditure will reach 929 million euros this season and expects to generate 11 million euros of profit.

