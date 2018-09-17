Listen Live Sports

Barkov takes over as captain of Florida Panthers

September 17, 2018 9:34 am
 
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aleksander Barkov is the new captain of the Florida Panthers.

Barkov is taking over for forward Derek MacKenzie, who held the role for the last two seasons. The 23-year-old from Finland becomes the 10th player to be designated as Florida’s captain.

The Panthers made the announcement Monday, with general manager Dale Tallon saying the decision to turn the captaincy over to Barkov was about “turning this team over to our young core.”

Barkov is entering his sixth NHL season. He is coming off the best year of his career, with 27 goals and 51 assists for 78 points in 79 games.

MacKenzie has indicated that this could be his final season as a player. The Panthers begin their 25th season on Oct. 6 at Tampa Bay.

___

More AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/tag/NHL and https://www.twitter.com/AP_Sports

