Baron, Agnew help San Diego St. beat E. Michigan 23-20 in OT

September 23, 2018 2:37 am
 
SAN DIEGO (AP) — John Baron made three field goals, including the winning 38-yarder in overtime, to help San Diego State beat Eastern Michigan 23-20 on Saturday night.

Ryan Agnew passed for 176 yards and two touchdowns and Chase Jasmin had 94 yards rushing on 16 carries for San Diego State (3-1).

Baron made a 50-yard field goal to make it 20-all with 1:16 left in regulation and, after Darren Hall picked off a pass from Eastern Michigan’s Mike Glass on the second play of overtime, hit a 38-yarder to clinch it. His 34-yard kick opened the scoring in the first quarter.

Glass scored on a 2-yard run late in the first half and then hit Arthur Jackson for a 37-yard touchdown before Chad Ryland’s 24-yard field goal with 3:18 left in the fourth quarter gave EMU (2-2) its first lead. On the first play of San Diego State’s ensuing drive, Agnew hit Ethan Dedeaux for an 11-yard gain near midfield and, two plays later, a pass interference penalty moved the Aztecs into Eagles territory, setting up Baron’s tying kick.

Glass was 9-of-16 passing for 153 yards and a touchdown with one interception and Tyler Wiegers, a graduate transfer from Iowa, was 8 of 11 for 83 yards for EMU.

