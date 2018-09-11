Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Baylor women dismiss point guard Alexis Morris from the team

September 11, 2018 3:51 pm
 
WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor has dismissed sophomore point guard Alexis Morris from the team for an unspecified violation of team rules.

Coach Kim Mulkey released a statement Tuesday that said Morris was no longer on the team, and that the move was effective immediately. The school didn’t offer any details.

After senior Kristy Wallace’s knee injury in the regular-season finale, Morris became the starting point guard. The Big 12 champion Lady Bears made it to the NCAA Sweet 16 for the 10th year in a row.

Morris scored in double figures in the last five games, including a season-high 19 points against Texas in the Big 12 tournament championship game. She started eight of her 32 games as a freshman, averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 assists and 2.9 rebounds a game.

