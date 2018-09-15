Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bean, Miller lead as Columbia beats CCSU 41-24

September 15, 2018 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Josh Bean threw for 128 yards and a touchdown and Columbia beat Central Connecticut 41-24 on Saturday.

Dante Miller ran for 93 yards and a score for the Lions in their season opener. Ty Lenhart ran for two touchdowns and Chris Alleyne kicked a pair of field goals.

Lenhart scored on a 2-yard run following a CCSU fumble recovery by Sean White midway through the first quarter. The Blue Devils (1-2) evened it up on an 82-yard punt return by Tajik Bagley but Bean took the Lions ahead again with a 19-yard touchdown strike to Ronald Smith for a 14-7 advantage at the end of the quarter. They were up 17-14 at halftime and led the rest of the game.

Miller ran 83 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give the Lions their biggest margin, 41-17, with 6:52 left.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jacob Dolegala threw for 320 yards and a touchdown for the Blue Devils who were held to just 45 yards rushing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech