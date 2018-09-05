Listen Live Sports

Belarusian rider Siutsou suspended after failing doping test

September 5, 2018 8:04 am
 
AIGLE, Switzerland (AP) — The International Cycling Union has suspended Belarusian rider Kanstantsin Siutsou after he failed a doping test.

Siutsou joined the Bahrain-Merida team last year and won the Tour of Croatia in April. He planned to race in the Giro d’Italia in May but withdrew after fracturing a bone in his neck during training.

The UCI says the 36-year-old Siutsou tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO on July 31 and has been suspended pending a full hearing.

Bahrain-Merida general manager Brett Copeland says “this behavior is not accepted by our team and further procedures will be taken against the rider.”

