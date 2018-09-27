Bengals-Falcons Capsule

CINCINNATI (2-1) at ATLANTA (1-2)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Falcons by 5 1/2

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Cincinnati 2-1, Atlanta 1-2

SERIES RECORD — Bengals lead 8-5

LAST MEETING — Bengals beat Falcons 24-10, Sept. 14, 2014

LAST WEEK — Bengals lost at Panthers, 31-21; Falcons lost to Saints 43-37, OT

AP PRO32 RANKING — Bengals No. 12, Falcons No. 18

BENGALS OFFENSE — OVERALL (16), RUSH (22), PASS (12).

BENGALS DEFENSE — OVERALL (26), RUSH (26), PASS (24).

FALCONS OFFENSE — OVERALL (11), RUSH (21), PASS (11).

FALCONS DEFENSE — OVERALL (27), RUSH (28), PASS (26).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Bengals play third road game in September. Falcons play third straight at home. … Game matches two struggling defenses: Bengals No. 26, Falcons No. 27. … RB Joe Mixon sidelined for second straight game after knee surgery. Giovani Bernard ran for 61 yards vs. Panthers. … Bernard had career-high 169 scrimmage yards — 90 rushing, 79 receiving — in Bengals’ 24-10 win over Falcons at Paul Brown Stadium in 2014. … Andy Dalton has 23 career games with 300 yards passing, tied with Boomer Esiason for most in club history. … Bengals have points on last 29 times inside 20-yard line (21 TDs, 8 FGs), longest active streak in NFL. … Bengals’ defense last in NFL on third down, allowing 52 percent conversion rate. … DT Geno Atkins has team-high three sacks and has led NFL interior linemen in sacks last three seasons. … LB Vontaze Burfict serves final of four-game suspension for violating NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. … Falcons RB Devonta Freeman (knee) could miss third straight game. … WR Calvin Ridley had seven catches for 146 yards, team rookie record three TD catches, against Saints. … QB Matt Ryan coming off first career game with five TD passes. … WR Mohamed Sanu had 1,793 yards receiving, 11 TDs with Bengals from 2012-15. … DE Vic Beasley Jr. had first sack of season last week. …. Fantasy tip: Bernard could be good pick against Falcons’ depleted defense, especially in PPR leagues. Saints RB Alvin Kamara had 15 catches for 124 yards and ran for 66 yards last week, and Panthers’ Christian McCaffrey had 14 catches for 102 yards and 37 yards rushing two weeks ago.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

