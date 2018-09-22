Bertens, Tomljanovic in Seoul final

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ajla Tomljanovic has ended Hsieh Su-wei’s eight-match winning streak with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Taiwanese player on Saturday at the Korea Open.

Hsieh won last week’s Japan Women’s Open at Hiroshima and the first three rounds in Seoul.

In Sunday’s final, Tomljanovic will play second-seeded Kiki Bertens, who beat No. 3 Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2 in an earlier semifinal Saturday.

