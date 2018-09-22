Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Bertens, Tomljanovic in Seoul final

September 22, 2018 6:01 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Ajla Tomljanovic has ended Hsieh Su-wei’s eight-match winning streak with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 win over the Taiwanese player on Saturday at the Korea Open.

Hsieh won last week’s Japan Women’s Open at Hiroshima and the first three rounds in Seoul.

In Sunday’s final, Tomljanovic will play second-seeded Kiki Bertens, who beat No. 3 Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-2 in an earlier semifinal Saturday.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech