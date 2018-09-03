Listen Live Sports

Big Ten Network suspends analyst Braylon Edwards for tweets

September 3, 2018 2:55 pm
 
The Big Ten Network has indefinitely suspended college football analyst Braylon Edwards for violating its social media policy after the former Michigan receiver tweeted harsh criticism of the Wolverines and Jim Harbaugh’s coaching.

BTN would not elaborate on why Edwards was suspended. But on Saturday, when the 14th-ranked Wolverines lost 24-17 at No. 12 Notre Dame, Edwards posted to his Twitter account that Michigan football was “trash.” He specifically targeted center Cesar Ruiz and quarterback Shea Patterson.

Harbaugh said Monday that “if somebody wants to attack character of anybody on the ball club, come after me — not the youngsters.”

Edwards was an All-American at Michigan in 2004 and is the school’s career leader in catches, yards and touchdown catches.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

